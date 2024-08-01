Seattle just had its 3rd-warmest July on record

A ridge of high pressure will amplify over the Pacific Northwest Thursday through the weekend, heating things up in time for Seafair weekend.

The Puget Sound area will see sunny skies Thursday with warmer high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Western Washington will see mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday will bring another round of sunshine and even hotter temps. Most spots in the central and south Puget Sound areas will see afternoon high temperatures close to 90 degrees. Light surface level wildfire smoke may move into the area on Friday, but it should not have a big impact to our air quality. Upper level smoke from Oregon and California wildfires could be more present, with a brownish haze expected Friday. Areas on the Washington Coast will see the benefit of some onshore flow, cooling temperatures down about 10 degrees, but inland locations will remain very hot.

Another round of onshore flow will bring in a few more clouds on Saturday and bring a chance for some mountain thunderstorms. However, temperatures will still be well above average for the greater Seattle area.

Third-hottest July on record in Seattle

With an average temperature of 69.8 degrees, July will go down as the third-hottest July on record in Seattle.

It was the third warmest July on record in Seattle, even after a cooler than average end to the month. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Average high temperatures stay in the 70s during the month of August, averaging just under an inch of rain.

The dry season remains intact in August as summer continues in the Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will cool down a bit early next work week, but we will remain dry for at least the next seven to ten days.

Seattle temperatures will be heating up into the 80s and 90s the next seven days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

