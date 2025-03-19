Seattle weather: Rainy first day of spring

The Brief Wednesday was mostly dry with some rain moving in late. After some off and on showers, we will see clouds early Thursday morning, light showers by midday and then rain by the afternoon.



Wednesday was dry, and we got to 55 degrees, which is the average high for the day. This was the last day of winter! The rain started moving in late in the day. Most people will get some showers overnight. Lows are in the upper 30s to right around 40 degrees.

What's next:

After some off and on showers, we will see clouds early in the morning, light showers by midday and then rain by the afternoon. The wind will be a factor too.

Highs tomorrow will be near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Even higher gusts are expected tomorrow night into Friday. Here is a look at the futurecast which I have paused early tomorrow evening. Lots of rain, and lots of snow in the mountains.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday. There will be snow throughout the day, with a rain/snow mix in the afternoon. The snow level is near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s. Light wind in the passes. Gusts to 25 mph. Between now and Saturday night there will be a lot of snow in the mountains.

Spring starts tomorrow at 2:01 a.m., but it will still feel like winter. Actually, it looks like we will have a nice day on Tuesday, 66 degrees and sunny!

