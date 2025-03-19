Seattle weather: Lowland rain, mountain snow back Wednesday

The Brief Wednesday started dry, but widespread rain, wind and mountain snow return by the evening. Rain and wind will be sticking around through the weekend into Monday morning.



After a mainly dry start to Wednesday, widespread rain, breezy wind, and mountain snow will return to Western Washington on Wednesday evening.

Parts of the Puget Sound area could see some light showers or sprinkles during the daylight hours, but it will be more dry than wet. Highs will be back into the low 50s with widespread rain showers returning this evening around sunset.

Major rain, wind gusts in western Washington

By the numbers:

Later tonight, a front will push through the area, bringing light to moderate rain overnight. Winds will be breezy at times in the North Sound with gusts up to 40 mph.

The next wet and breezy system will hit late Thursday into early Friday morning. Lowland rain, gusty wind, and more mountain snow will impact Western Washington. This system will pack a bigger punch than Wednesday night’s storm.

In the mountains, snow levels will remain between 3,000 and 4,000 feet through Saturday. 6 to 12 inches of snow is possible Wednesday through Friday morning, with more to come Friday and Saturday.

What's next:

Friday night into Saturday, we should get a break from the rain, with only a few isolated showers in the mix. Sunday will bring the potential for a weak atmospheric river to impact the area with another round of widespread rain. Stay tuned as we get closer.

Monday and Tuesday will be much warmer and drier with highs in the 60s!

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Here's where Seattle renters are relocating

74-year-old skier dies after fall at Stevens Pass

Body cameras capture struggle during Pierce County DUI arrest

Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2025 lineup, changes to event

Could Bryan Kohberger’s autism defense for capital murder set a precedent?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.