Seattle weather: Breezy and wet Wednesday

The Brief Wednesday will start out drier, but a disturbance and cold front will bring showers to the coastal region before spreading inland. Breezy and wet weather continues to close out the weekend before we see our afternoon highs return to near 60 degrees next week.



Wednesday will start out drier, but it won't end like that. A disturbance and cold front will bring showers to the coastal region before spreading inland. While rain will fall in the lowlands, snow levels will be around 2000' with snow expected to fall at all of our area ski resorts.

Another round of rain is forecast to increase by Wednesday evening with more mountain snow.

The incoming cold front will kick our winds during the day on Wednesday. No wind advisory is expected to be issued, but we could see some gusts of up to 40 mph along the coast and strait.

A cold front arrives Wednesday evening, increasing winds with gusts at times near 40 mph.

We have a couple more chances at snow in the mountains this week, which could total 1 to 2 feet by the end of the week. Mild air will arrive on Monday, raising the snow level to near 6000' which rain in the forecast.

A graph showing the snow level in the Washington Cascades for the next 7 days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Thursday marks the first day of Spring! We will see light showers as we welcome in the new season. Breezy and wet weather will close out the weekend before we see our afternoon highs return to near 60 next week.

Chances for rain continue through the week with more mountain snow.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley and the National Weather Service.

