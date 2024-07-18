Seattle weather: More warm days ahead, cooler next week

Warm and dry weather continues through the coming weekend as high temperatures remain in the 80s.

High pressure overhead will warm the central and south Puget Sound areas into the mid 80s this afternoon. Clouds may linger on the coast until later in the day. We should get another marine push of cooler air Friday morning which will lead to second round of morning clouds.

Western Washington will see morning clouds and afternoon sunshine with warm high temperatures Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Pioneer Fire burning near Chelan is now over 25,000 acres and it is pumping out a lot of smoke. Areas around Chelan and Twisp have seen air quality move into the "unhealthy" category. West of the Cascades, we could see some light surface smoke from Oregon wildfires Thursday, though it should not have a big impact on air quality.

Smoky skies are expected in Central and Eastern Washington as the Pioneer Fire worsens air quality in the area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The forecast is calling for five more 80+ degree days. If that happens, we would break the record for longest 80+ degree stretch at Sea-Tac since records started being kept in 1945. So far, we have gone two weeks without a high temperature cooler than 80 degrees.

Seattle as gone two weeks straight with high temperatures reaching at least 80 degrees. (FOX 13 Seattle)

On top of the heat, it has been very dry. Seattle has not seen measurable rain for 20 days. We have a long way to go to get anywhere close to the all-time record of 55 days, set in 2017.

Seattle has not seen measurable rain for 20 days, but we are still far off the record of 55 days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The ridge will break down a bit on Sunday, increasing onshore flow and bringing in some cooler air. It will still be warm next week, but temps should drop into the 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday. There is still no rain in sight for at least the next seven days.