Waterspouts over Lake Michigan; whirling columns of air, mist captivate

Waterspouts out over Lake Michigan were spotted Wednesday morning, Sept. 13.

A waterspout is a whirling column of air and water mist and forms most frequently during the months of August, September and October over the Great Lakes when the water is at its warmest level of the year.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Image 1 of 10 ▼ FOX6 News viewer Martha C. took this photo of a waterspout at North Bay in Racine

How waterspouts form

Waterspouts occur when cold air moves across the lakes causing large temperature differences between the warm water and the overriding cold air. They can last as little as a minute or two or as long as 20 minutes or more -- and tend to move slowly at speeds of 10 to 15 knots.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Waterspouts fall into two categories:

Fair weather waterspouts usually form along the dark flat base of a line of developing cumulus clouds. This type of waterspout is generally not associated with thunderstorms. A fair weather waterspout develops on the surface of the water and works its way upward. By the time the funnel is visible, a fair weather waterspout is near maturity. Fair weather waterspouts form in light wind conditions, so they normally move very little.

Tornadic waterspouts develop downward in a thunderstorm.

While Wednesday morning's waterspouts were associated with some thunderstorm activity, they are more akin to the fair weather type of waterspout given the calmer, non-severe conditions.

If a waterspout moves onshore, the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning, as some of them can cause significant damage and injuries to people. Typically, fair weather waterspouts dissipate rapidly when they make landfall, and rarely penetrate far inland.