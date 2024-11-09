Parade of weather systems to bring wet, gusty weather to Seattle area

After a mild afternoon Friday in the low 60s, noticeably cooler, cloudier and wetter weather is returning to Western Washington this weekend.



This afternoon, you can plan on highs in the low to mid 50s with murky skies and on-and-off rain.

Highs will reach the 50s around the greater Seattle area on Saturday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rounds of rain are forecast in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday morning will be quiet, dry and gray, but soaking rain could return by late in the afternoon.



Monday looks like an active weather day featuring lowland rain, mountain snow, isolated thunderstorms and gusty conditions. There might be high surf along the coast Monday night to Tuesday.

Seattle can plan on cloudy, wet and gusty weather this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There may be accumulating snow along Stevens, Washington and White Passes at some point Monday and/or Tuesday. Snow levels increase on Wednesday before cooling to the elevation of Snoqualmie Pass on Friday.

Snow is possible for the higher mountain passes east of Seattle on Monday and Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Gusty, dark and damp weather lingers into Wednesday. Showers will be ongoing into Thursday with fewer showers on Friday.



River levels will be rising across Western Washington this week. There’s a Flood Watch in effect Sunday evening to late Monday for Mason County. We’ll have to watch for minor river flooding by Wednesday or Thursday in other places, too.

A Flood Watch is in effect west of Seattle in Mason County. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There will be daily chances for rain in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

