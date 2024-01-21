Stanley cup collector, 16, says her parents have spent $3,000 to get her every style tumbler: ‘Obsessed’

A 16-year-old from Alabama says her parents have spent around $3,000 over the last year to help her collect every style and color of Stanley cup available.

"I’m obsessed," Amelia Awad, 16, told the Wall Street Journal recently of the viral tumbler craze. After getting her first cup a year ago, she now has 67.

Stanley’s success is a result of a perfect storm of branding and social media marketing, with TikTok driving an extreme thirst for the tumblers that has seen Stanley’s profits spike tenfold in the last few years.

The insulated cup, officially called the Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler — and dubbed the "Quencher" or " Stanley cup " by its loyal fanbase — has become a popular product online, recently being the star of a variety of viral holiday unboxing videos and becoming a much talked-about accessory for popular social media influencers in videos racking up millions of views.

The cup has become so popular online that the TikTok hashtag "#stanleycup" has more than six billion views total, most of which are to do with the tumbler, and not the famous National Hockey League (NHL) championship trophy of the same name.

Videos of customers racing through stores in the hopes of getting a limited release tumbler have also recently gone viral.

"Getting trampled for a Target Stanley Valentine's cup," one person wrote in a clip they posted that racked up tens of millions of views on TikTok and X, formerly Twitter.

Awad has more than 137,000 followers on her TikTok, where she shares videos about her Stanley cup collection, according to the Journal.

The teen told the journal that her cups aren’t just for show. She uses all of them.

"If they are rare, I would want to use them more because I’m special for having them," she explained.

The cups sell for between $45 and $50, with limited releases being on the more expensive side.

