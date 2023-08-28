1 dead, 1 injured in Tacoma shooting

A 57-year-old man died and another man was injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in Tacoma, police said.

After 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of a possible shooting near South Union Avenue and South 19th Street.

When police arrived, they found a man who had an apparent gunshot wound and officers started life-saving measures.

As more officers arrived, they were informed of another possible victim who left the scene.

At 2:30 a.m., a K9 officer found a second victim, a 50-year-old man, with a gunshot wound.

The two men were taken to the hospital.

The first victim died from his injuries and the second remains stable.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.