1 dead, 1 injured in Tacoma shooting

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - A 57-year-old man died and another man was injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in Tacoma, police said. 

After 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of a possible shooting near South Union Avenue and South 19th Street. 

When police arrived, they found a man who had an apparent gunshot wound and officers started life-saving measures. 

As more officers arrived, they were informed of another possible victim who left the scene. 

At 2:30 a.m., a K9 officer found a second victim, a 50-year-old man, with a gunshot wound. 

The two men were taken to the hospital. 

The first victim died from his injuries and the second remains stable. 

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. 