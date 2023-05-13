1 dead after crash between Vespa and U-Haul truck in Seattle

article

Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened near Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

At 1:00 p.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced that troopers were on the scene of a crash at the southbound SR-99 off-ramp to W Marginal Way.

Shortly after, Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson announced that a Vespa collided with a U-Haul truck. He said the rider died in the crash.

According to the WSP, the ramp is completely closed. WSDOT says there is no estimated time of reopening.

Authorities are asking that drivers use alternate routes as they investigate the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.