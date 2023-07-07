Man shot trying to stop robbery suspects at 7-Eleven in Lynnwood

article

Deputies are looking for suspects in a shooting outside a 7-Eleven store in Lynnwood that led to chase in Everett.

At around 2:50 a.m Friday, deputies responded to report of a shooting outside the store on 148th St SW near Evergreen Way, where they found a man shot in the leg.

While investigating, deputies found out that four men went inside the store and stole multiple items.

The man who was shot went inside the store to shop, and after noticing the robbery in progress, he attempted to step in and stop the suspects.

The four suspects fled and fired shots toward the victim hitting him in the leg; he was later taken to Providence Regional Medical Center.

Featured article

Not long after, deputies found the suspect vehicle in Lynnwood and tried to stop the car. The chase led into Everett where the suspect crashed into an unoccupied car near 35th and Grand Ave.

Deputies chased the suspects on foot and one of the three suspects was taken into custody. The three other suspects are still on the run.