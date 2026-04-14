1 person injured in Seattle shooting

The Brief Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting in the Skyway area that occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday. One victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in unknown condition, and the King County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the scene.



Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at about 3:30 a.m. near South 117th Street and 85th Avenue South in Skyway.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, a person was shot in Seattle.

Investigators said the person was taken to Harborview Medical Center, but their condition is not known.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office.

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