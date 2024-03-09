Expand / Collapse search

1 killed, 1 injured in crash near JBLM Main Gate

By Will Wixey
Washington State Patrol is currently investigating a crash near JBLM's Main Gate that killed one person.

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. - One person was killed in a crash on I-5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord's Main Gate early Saturday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol, the driver who caused the crash died, and a passenger was taken to Madigan Hospital.

WSP also said a vehicle fire broke out after the crash.

The crash completely closed northbound I-5 for several hours, causing major backups for drivers. All lanes have since reopened.

This crash remains under investigation.