15-year-old arrested for Port Orchard, WA stabbing

A 15-year-old boy is under investigation following a stabbing near a convenience store in Port Orchard on Thursday night.

The teen was arrested for first-degree assault after a deal went bad between himself and two other teens.

Port Orchard stabbing scene on Thursday, Nov. 13. (Source: Kitsap County Sheriff)

The backstory:

Two 16-year-olds arranged to meet the suspect to buy marijuana and alcohol off him, however a fight broke out when the two realized the boy only brought the marijuana and did not have any alcohol to sell them, according to a Friday statement from the Kitsap County Sheriff.

The connection was reportedly arranged on the social networking app Snapchat and went down at a convenience store on Southeast Lund Avenue in Port Orchard.

During the altercation, deputies say the 15-year-old stabbed one of the 16-year-olds in the chest. The victim was then transported to an area hospital in Tacoma and expected to recover from his injuries.

