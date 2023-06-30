$15k reward offered for tips leading to arrest of multiple takeover-style robbery suspects

CrimeStoppers is asking for the public's help in identifying several armed robbery suspects believed to be involved in a string of robberies around Puget Sound. Investigators believe they all run in the same ring.

One of those robberies led to a death.

Two 16-year-old suspects from Tillicum appeared in court on Friday, facing charges related to an armed robbery and a deadly crash that claimed the life of a semi-truck driver.

Court documents say there’s evidence the teenagers had been smoking marijuana prior to the incident, which took place early Thursday morning above Interstate 5 in Lakewood. Prosecutors also claim that the teens resemble suspects caught on video robbing a series of convenience stores overnight, using a stolen Kia SUV.

At around 5:30 a.m. yesterday, a patrol officer recognized the vehicle based on a store clerk's description and attempted to initiate a traffic stop near the Freedom Bridge overpass. However, the SUV sped off, eventually colliding with a truck and ejecting the driver onto the highway below.

The teen driving the SUV faces charges of vehicular homicide, eluding, and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, while his passenger is charged with taking a motor vehicle without permission. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

The two teens are believed to be part of a larger crew, which law enforcement has linked to more than 30 armed robberies in King and Pierce Counties.

Investigators estimate there are between 12 and 15 suspects in total.

And the targets of these robberies are not limited to 7-Eleven stores: police say the suspects have often started off their string of stick-ups by hitting local Rite Aid and Walgreens locations.

In an effort to stop this crime spree and protect employees and customers, Rite Aid, Walgreens and 7-Eleven are partnering with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound in offering a reward of up to $15,000 for any tip that leads to an arrest.

If you recognize any of them, you will remain anonymous when you text a tip through the P3Tips app on your phone, or call 1-800-222-TIPS.