Three 18-year-olds plead not guilty in fatal Tacoma shooting

Three 18-year-olds have been arrested in connection to a Tacoma shooting that left a teen dead, and pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.

The backstory:

Tacoma police say on April 12 just after 10 p.m., two people showed up to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

While the adult victim survived, a teen boy died from his injuries four days later.

Officers determined that the shooting happened in the Salishan neighborhood near Portland Avenue East and East 44th Street.

Detectives and SWAT arrested three 18-year-olds in connection to the crime on Wednesday. All were booked into the Pierce County Jail.

One of the suspects, Antoinne Miles, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. His bail was set at $2 million.

The two other suspects, Jayshawn Shepherd and Joseph Morgan, are charged with murder and assault. Their bails were set at $1.5 million.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Antoinne Miles

The Source: Information in this story came from the Tacoma Police Department and the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

