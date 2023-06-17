Expand / Collapse search

2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Safeway parking lot in Federal Way

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
FOX 13 Seattle

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Twin Lakes Safeway in Federal Way. Two people were killed, another was seriously injured.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash - Two people were killed and another was critically injured after a shooting that happened outside the Twin Lakes Safeway Friday night. Authorities say several hours after the incident, a man claiming to be the shooter turned himself in.

According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), at around 11:25 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Safeway on SW 336th St. and 21st Ave. SW.

When police arrived, they found three shooting victims. Two were found dead inside a parked car, and a third was found nearby with critical injuries. Authorities say he was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

The FWPD says all the victims were Pacific Islander men in their 20s. 

Investigators say it appears another car pulled up to the victim’s car, there was some sort of argument and then someone from the suspect’s vehicle shot into the victim’s car. 

Several hours later, a 20-year-old Pacific Islander man claiming to be the shooter arrived at the Federal Way Police station to turn himself in.

He is now in custody being interviewed by detectives.

Detectives are also processing the scene and gathering surveillance video from the area.

This is a developing story.