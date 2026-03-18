2 men arrested, accused of burglarizing vacant home in Port Angeles, WA

The Brief Mark Keend, 44, and Joshua Wilson, 43, were arrested after a caretaker caught them burglarizing a vacant home south of the Clallam County Fairgrounds. Sheriff's deputies used a K9 unit to contain the property, forcing the two suspects—both of whom have prior felony convictions—to surrender as they were loading stolen items into bags. Both men were booked into the Clallam County Jail on charges of third-degree malicious mischief.



Two men are in jail after deputies say they burglarized a vacant home in Port Angeles, Washington and were caught by the property's caretaker.

According to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office, the caretaker of a vacant home near W Pollow Rd and S Bean Rd — just south of the county fairgrounds — called 911 to report seeing a man burglarizing the home.

Sheriff's deputies arrived and determined there were two suspects inside the home, and they contained the area, deployed a K9 unit and ordered the two to exit the property safely.

What we know:

The two exited and were identified as Mark Keend, 44, and Joshua Wilson, 43, men with several prior felony convictions tied to burglary, theft and possession of stolen property. Wilson is also a registered sex offender.

Deputies say the two appeared to have broken into the vacant home and started stealing things, loading them into bags before they were caught.

Both men were booked into Clallam County Jail for third-degree malicious mischief.

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