3.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Vancouver Island

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Vancouver Island on Thursday morning.

(United States Geological Survey)

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck at 11:49 a.m. about 31 miles east-southeast of Tofino, British Columbia, at a depth of approximately 3.1 miles.

As of 12:28 p.m., 8 people reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS.

What you can do:

If you felt the quake, you are encouraged to report it on the USGS website.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) says this information is preliminary and subject to change after review.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

