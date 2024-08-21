3 injured in Everett shooting

Three people were injured overnight after a shooting in Everett, police said.

After 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a shooting near 8th Avenue West and West Casino Road in south Everett.

According to investigators, three people were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are not known.

Police had to shut down West Casino Road from the 600 block to the 900 block, and 8th Avenue was closed from 90th Street Southwest. The road reopened shortly after midnight.

Investigators said police searched the area for a suspect but could not find a suspect. A description of the suspect has not been released.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing.

