The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating three "strong-arm robberies" that occurred in less than an hour Wednesday morning.

The first occurred at 7:16 a.m., at the Chevron gas station in the area of 35th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Holden Street.

FOX 13 spoke to an employee off camera. They said the clerk working at the time of the robbery was able to call 911.

According to a review of the audio from 911 dispatch, the two suspects involved were wearing dark clothes. They reportedly entered the business, walked behind the counter, pushed the worker out of the way and stole roughly $700 from the cash register before fleeing on foot.

Making their identities hard to figure out, Seattle Police say the men were wearing masks.

Police said a K-9 team was deployed but the suspects were not found.

At 7:33 a.m., another strong-arm robbery was reported at a business in the 900 block of Delridge Way Southwest. Their descriptions matched the description of those who previously robbed the Chevron gas station.

A clerk working at the 7-Eleven told FOX 13 over the phone the suspects walked through the front door, made their way to the case register in a forced manner and then proceeded to move everyone else's things around.

The third robbery happened at 7:36 a.m. near Highland Park Way Southwest and Southwest Kenyon Street. Unlike the two previous robberies, this included the theft of the entire cash register.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

NTSB grills Boeing during hearing on January door plug blowout

Numerous fights break out during Seattle Seahawks practice on Wednesday

Father, son charged in death of Evergreen State College student: Docs

DoorDash raises prices on Seattle deliveries again

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.