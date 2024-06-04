3-year-old dies after random stabbing outside Ohio grocery store, police say

article

A woman suspected of brutally stabbing and killing a 3-year-old child outside an Ohio grocery store was charged with aggravated murder on Tuesday.

Bionca Ellis, 32, was arraigned and the judge set a bond of $1 million, according to FOX 8.

On Monday, June 3, the child, identified as Julian Wood, and his mother, 38-year-old Margot Wood, were walking to their car after grocery shopping.

A woman, suspected of being Ellis, wearing all black then charged at Margot and Julian and stabbed both of them with a kitchen knife, police said.

Ellis was inside the grocery store when she saw the boy and his mother and then followed them into the parking lot. Julian was stabbed in the face and back while Margot was stabbed in the shoulder. The attack happened over the span of about five seconds, Det. Sgt. Matt Beck told FOX 8.

Multiple witnesses called 9-1-1 and officers were able to quickly arrest Ellis who was found walking around still holding the weapon, FOX 8 reported.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital, but Julian succumbed to his injuries and his mother was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

After further investigation, surveillance video obtained by police showed Ellie getting a knife at a nearby Volunteers of America store before she encountered Julian and Margot at the Giant Eagle grocery store.

While Margot will physically make a full recovery, investigators acknowledged that she will be living with the emotional trauma for "the rest of her life," police told FOX 8.

Police said the attack appeared to be random and that the victims did not have any interactions with Ellis prior to the stabbing.

Police said Ellis had no prior history of violent crime. She was arrested in 2023 for petty theft at a Walmart and was also arrested last month on a probation violation, FOX 8 reported.

Ellis is due in court on June 10 for a preliminary hearing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.