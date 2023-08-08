3-year-old kidnapped during string of Pierce County armed robberies

A mother is glad to have her daughter back home after she was kidnapped during an armed robbery in Midland.

Deputies say 911 calls about an armed robbery started coming in around 11 p.m. Saturday as they were investigating a homicide. The crime reported at the 76 gas station off Canyon Rd in Midland.

"Saturday night was extremely busy for us," Pierce County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Darren Moss said.

Just 10 minutes later, deputies were called about a second armed robbery at the Chevron off Portland Ave E.

Jerau Capriles stopped at the gas station to get her three-year-old daughter Isabella some snacks after a family barbecue.

"I left my daughter in there and I locked it, and then it didn't lock, obviously. I went inside, and I had a feeling like something's about to happen," explained "JC," as loved ones call her.

Call it a mother’s instinct—JC was right.

"I'm literally, like, standing next to the cash register guy and I turned and I see [through] the window, somebody's getting into my car, and I just turned around and I—I ran through these three guys that were already with guns in their hands," JC said.

Her SUV never locked as Isabella was asleep in the back seat. JC says one of the thieves in the getaway car jumped in her driver seat but, in trying to speed away, reversed into a concrete barrier at the pump.

"Oh my God, I thought he literally killed my daughter, oh my God, like something happened, or he's dead," JC recalled.

Moments later, the thief reportedly sped off with the three-year-old. JC did everything to try to get her out.

"My mission is to just get my daughter and I will do whatever it takes to get her," JC said.

In her efforts, she was tossed to the ground and bashed her head against the pavement, but despite the concussion, scrapes and bruises, she sprung up and ran after her daughter.

Deputies say thieves ditched her car a minute later nearby. Isabella was fine.

"I remember all the thoughts I had that moment; I don’t even remember how I ran that fast," JC said. "God gave me the power to save my daughter because the whole entire time she was asleep. She never woke up."

Three minutes later, deputies say they were called to another robbery at a gas station just down the road. Employees FOX 13 News spoke with say the young thieves were arguing about which hats to steal, only to make off with a little over $100 and tobacco products.

Two more robberies were reported in Spanaway and Edgewood, totaling five all within 24 hours. A sixth one was reported in Lakewood. Police described the alleged thieves as young, standing about 5’8" to 5’10", armed and dangerous, and possibly driving a stolen dark blue KIA sedan or white Kia Soul.

"We're going to try to hold these criminals accountable," Moss said. "If they are juveniles, the majority of the cases…what I'll tell them is 'You're doing crimes like this armed robbery, you're not getting juvenile sentences.' That's going to ruin the rest of their lives, as well, if they don't end up dead or seriously injured."

If you have any information you're urged to contact the Pierce County Sheriff Department.