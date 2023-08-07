4 arrested after shooting at Tacoma officers

Four people were arrested after shots were fired at Tacoma police early Monday morning.

At about 2 a.m., police said an officer spotted a car at 96th and Hosmer.

The car then started to fire shots at the officer and the officer tried to initiate a stop.

Investigators said police pursued the car until it went off the roadway at Steele Street near a gas station. The suspects got out of the car and ran away but were later take into custody.

Police said one adult and three juveniles were arrested.