Expand / Collapse search

4 arrested after shooting at Tacoma officers

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tacoma
FOX 13 Seattle

4 arrested after shooting at Tacoma police

Four people were arrested after shots were fired at officers in Tacoma.

TACOMA, Wash. - Four people were arrested after shots were fired at Tacoma police early Monday morning. 

At about 2 a.m., police said an officer spotted a car at 96th and Hosmer.

The car then started to fire shots at the officer and the officer tried to initiate a stop. 

Investigators said police pursued the car until it went off the roadway at Steele Street near a gas station. The suspects got out of the car and ran away but were later take into custody. 

Police said one adult and three juveniles were arrested. 