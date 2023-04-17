Expand / Collapse search

4 juveniles located after escaping Echo Glen Children's Center

Four juveniles who escaped the Echo Glen Children's Center Saturday were quickly located and returned to the facility.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Four juveniles who escaped Echo Glen Children's Center in Snoqualmie on Saturday were located and have been returned to the facility. 

At about 12:05 p.m., King County deputies and Snoqualmie police officers responded to the facility after a report of a possible escape. 

Staff at Echo Glen said four juveniles got out. 

Officers and the King County Sheriff's Office's Guardian 1 helped search for the escapees and quickly located them. 

All four returned to Echo Glen. 

What is Echo Glen Children's Center?
What is Echo Glen Children's Center?

Echo Glen Children's Center is a youth rehabilitation facility in Snoqualmie that serves Washington state's highest-risk youth.

Last year, police said five boys assaulted multiple staff members at Echo Glen Children's Center, stole a car and escaped from the facility. 

The teens were found and in response to the incident, Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families said new safety changes would be made