Traffic is backed up more than four miles on I-5 South in Tukwila, after a four-car crash blocked the HOV lane.

A crash occurred before 4:00 p.m. in the HOV lane just north of I-405 near Southcenter. Currently, the HOV lane is blocked, and traffic is continuing on the right side.

Traffic officials say backups stretch over four miles, all the way to Boeing Field.

Drivers are told to expect long delays in the area.

It is not yet known when the lane will reopen. Officials say there were no serious injuries in the crash.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

