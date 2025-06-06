Chef Renee Erickson closes 4 Seattle restaurants, cafés

The Brief 2 restaurants and 2 doughnut cafés will be closing later this month. Bateau and Boat Bar will be temporarily closing starting June 19 for a restaurant refresh. General Porpoise doughnuts will be permanently shutting down its Capitol Hill location on June 19, and its Laurelhurst location on June 24.



Two Seattle restaurants will be temporarily closing for a refresh and two cafés under the same ownership will be permanently closing later this month.

Bateau and Boat Bar, members of a family of Seattle restaurants owned and operated by James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef Renee Erickson, will be temporarily closing on June 19 after 10 years of operations.

What we know:

General Porpoise, a donut and café chain under the same ownership, will also be permanently closing its Capitol Hill and Laurelhurst locations.

The Capitol Hill location is a next-door neighbor to Bateau and will close with it on June 19. The Laurelhurst café will close on June 24.

Bateau, a steakhouse, and Boat Bar, the bar at Bateau, are expected to stay closed for three to six months, as the Capitol Hill restaurants look to refresh their concepts and incorporate the space from the closing General Porpoise café.

The Laurelhurst café has been serving customers since 2018, but has decided to close its doors due to rising operating costs. The remaining staff plan to be relocated to the other General Porpoise locations.

The Pioneer Square and Amazon Spheres cafés will remain open.

The Source: Information in this article is from Bateau and General Porpoise social media accounts.

