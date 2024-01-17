83-year-old possibly stranded near Stevens Pass: deputies

article

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for 83-year-old Clifford "Tony" Beedle, who was last seen near Sultan.

Deputies say Beedle could possibly be traveling east on Highway 2 (Stevens Pass) in a white Jeep Gladiator. He could possibly be stranded on a back road between Sultan and Stevens Pass.

He was last seen on Monday and his cellphone last pinged with him heading toward Stevens Pass.

Beedle is approximately 5'9" and weighs around 190 pounds. He has a gray beard and hair.

A search and rescue team is out looking for him.

If you see him, call 911. Deputies say they don't want people leaving their homes and traveling in the snowy conditions just to assist with the search.