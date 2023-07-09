9-year-old injured in Point Defiance Park shooting, no suspects identified

Police are looking for suspects in a shooting at Tacoma's Point Defiance Park that left a nine-year-old girl in the hospital.

According to Tacoma Police, the girl was in a car Saturday night at Owen Beach Rd and Five Mile Rd. Around 9:20 p.m., police say a person in a nearby car fired shots.

The girl was struck in the arm by gunfire and was taken to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital.

Officers were called to the shooting and spoke with witnesses. They reported three people were in the suspect vehicle, but it is not known which of the three was the shooter.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified yet.

Police say the girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.