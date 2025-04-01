Legendary actor Val Kilmer dies at 65

The Brief Legendary actor Val Kilmer, known for his prominent film roles of the 80s and 90s, has died. He was 65.



Legendary actor Val Kilmer, known for his roles in some of Hollywood's biggest films of the 80s and 90s, has died.

He was 65.

The New York Times first reported Kilmer's death, with his daughter confirming the news on Tuesday.

Kilmer, who sprung onto the entertainment scene with "Top Gun," is also recognized for portraying Jim Morrison in "The Doors," Doc Holliday in "Tombstone," and Batman in Batman Forever.

Kilmer also played large roles in Heat (1995), The Saint (1997), Willow (1988), and more recently, Top Gun: Maverick.

Actor Val Kilmer visits the United Nations headquarters in New York City, New York to promote the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) initiative, July 20, 2019. (Photo by EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images)

Kilmer's cause of death was pneumonia, according to the New York Times. He passed away in Los Angeles.

Timeline:

Before his breakout role as "Iceman" in Top Gun, Kilmer acted on Broadway and later played an American rock and roll star in the 1984 action comedy "Top Secret!" Two years later, he would turn down a role in David Lynch's "Blue Velvet" before being cast as Tom Cruise's rival.

In 2015, Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer, but later recovered after undergoing chemotherapy and procedures on the trachea. One procedure reportedly damaged his vocal cords to the point that he needed to use an electric voice box.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from the New York Times and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

