Airsoft guns creating dangerous, deadly scenarios for police in WA

The dangers of toy weapons and look-alike guns are a growing concern for law enforcement as replica firearms, in particular airsoft guns, continue to create alarming and even deadly situations in the community.

Recently in Washington, these "toys" have been linked to school lockdowns and even a murder.

These fake guns look so authentic that officials say if they get a call for a firearm, they won’t immediately know if it’s a toy weapon or not.

"They have sights on them. They put suppressors on them. They put devices on them that makes it look like it has muzzle flash," said Sergeant Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The state does have laws in place intended to keep people safe. For instance, you must be 18 or older to buy and use an airsoft gun, unless supervised by adults.

These guns are also required to have an orange tip on them.

However, these laws are not always followed.

"When we get there, if we're giving you orders, and you're pointing an airsoft gun at us or someone else, there's no way for us to tell if that’s real or not, and that’s a terrible choice to make, and we don't want to see people using these out on the street," said Moss.

Moss tells FOX 13 Seattle airsoft gun owners need to be responsible with these authentic-looking toys.

"You need to treat it like it’s a real firearm, and keep it locked up when you’re not playing with it," he said.

Moss says law enforcement is seeing another issue with these airsoft guns. He says convicted felons, who can longer legally own a firearm, can still get their hands on airsoft guns.

Even if it is an airsoft gun, you can still be charged with a felony for threatening someone with a replica.

