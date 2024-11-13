Amazon launches 'Haul' to US customers with deals under $20, many under $10

Amazon is rolling out a new shopping experience called "Amazon Haul," offering U.S. customers a curated selection of products priced at $20 or less, with most items under $10.

The beta launch, available now in the Amazon Shopping app, includes deals on fashion, home goods, electronics and more, all backed by Amazon’s A-to-Z Guarantee.

The new feature aims to make shopping for affordable, everyday items even easier and more fun by offering a wide variety of budget-friendly products. Customers can browse "Amazon Haul" through the app or visit the dedicated website, to discover items like a $2.99 trimmer razor set, $3.21 touchscreen winter gloves or a $1.79 iPhone 16 case.

"Finding great products at very low prices is important to customers, and we continue to explore ways that we can work with our selling partners so they can offer products at ultra-low prices," said Dharmesh Mehta, vice president of Worldwide Selling Partner Services at Amazon. "Amazon Haul aims to help make shopping for fashion, home, lifestyle, electronics, and other products even more fun, easy, and affordable, all backed by Amazon’s A-to-z product guarantee, so customers can shop with confidence that the products they’re purchasing are safe, authentic, and in the condition expected."

Amazon Haul is a new shopping experience for U.S. customers, and is available on the Amazon Shopping app. (Amazon)

Exclusive discounts, free delivery

In addition to low prices, "Amazon Haul" offers added savings through bulk discounts: customers can get 5% off orders of $50 or more, and 10% off orders over $75.

Free delivery is also available for orders over $25, with a $3.99 delivery fee for smaller orders. The typical delivery time for items from "Amazon Haul" is one to two weeks.

Customers can also take advantage of Amazon’s hassle-free return policy. Items purchased for $3 or more are eligible for free returns within 15 days, with over 8,000 drop-off locations nationwide, including Amazon Lockers, Whole Foods and UPS stores.

Quality

Every product in "Amazon Haul" is screened to ensure it meets safety and authenticity standards. All purchases are protected by Amazon’s A-to-Z Guarantee, which covers items that are damaged, defective or not as described.

"With the wide variety of products offered in Amazon Haul, we’re committed to ensuring customers feel confident in their purchases," Mehta said. "We’ll continue to listen to customer feedback as we refine and expand this experience."

Availability

Amazon Haul is now available to U.S. customers who update their Amazon Shopping app.

To shop, users can search for "Haul" in the app's search bar, select "Amazon Haul" from the main menu or visit the website.

The launch of Amazon Haul comes ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, which includes major sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Streetcars once ruled Seattle, but now the SLU Line may be on its last ride

Trump’s immigration plans stir anxiety among WA immigrants, advocates

Here's what we know about the fire at West Seattle's historic Camp Long

Mortgage rate uncertainty drives real estate shifts across WA

Tracking Seattle-area power outages as high wind, rain rolls in

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.