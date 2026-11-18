K-pop group AMPERS&ONE is celebrating their three-year debut anniversary this week with the release of their first full-length album, "PATHFINDER."

The seven-member group released the album on Nov. 17, two days after their group anniversary, marking a new chapter for the group as they continue to grow as performers and artists.

The group tells FOX 13 they have learned and grown a lot over these three years, and discovered the music and styles that fit them best.

"Our concept has definitely become a little bit darker, and a little bit more intense. Along with that, I feel like we as people have also just grown up and matured a little bit. We still have fun as always, but I think we've all just become a little more professional," Seattle native Kyrell explains.

The group has added many experiences under their belt this year with a world tour, festival performances, and this latest album, and they are ready for even more.

"I think now we're just longing for more. I think back then, we still wanted to do better things, and just do better. Now that we've experienced touring and participating in the making of music, I think we want to participate more and do what we want to do," Mackiah says.

The release of "PATHFINDER" is more than just the group’s first full-length album, the title itself holds special meaning to the members, with them saying, "Each of our members have all walked their own paths, but together, we're going to walk this path as one team."

With 10 tracks and every member having a hand in its creation, it was an opportunity to show multiple sides of the group with new styles that they say has a song for everyone.

"If we're doing a full length album with ten different songs, then we wanted to take advantage of that and show as much variety as possible, which is I think was one of our goals with preparing this album," says Kyrell.

From rap-focused tracks to traditional K-pop sounds and house genres, "PATHFINDER" is the group’s most diverse release yet.

"Choosing the songs and also writing and participating in the making of it was so much more meaningful to us. I think that is something about this album that is more special. It is our first full album, but it's also the first album where everyone's participated," Mackiah adds.

The members hope that variety will show fans just how much AMPERS&ONE can do musically.

"I want ANDEARs to think, ‘Wow, they can do anything. They’re good at every single genre, and they can do it all,'" Brian says.

The album's title track, "King's Way," makes a strong statement about the group's ambitions.

The hip-hop dance track combines powerful vocals, brass and intense drill beats with lyrics about pursuing success without losing sight of the people who helped you get there.

But "King's Way" wasn't always going to be the album's lead single.

"At first, the title track was ‘Sorry Not Sorry.’ It was the title when we got the demo version, but after we got ‘King’s Way,’ we thought it was definitely the title vibe, and everyone was shocked with the song, but we thought it could fit as the full album’s title," Issaquah native and group leader Kamden says.

The track's choreography also represents a new challenge for the group, drawing inspiration from the legend of King Arthur and Excalibur, making it their most challenging yet.

Through movements inspired by drawing a sword and putting on a crown, their performance reflects the determination it takes to move forward and find your own path.

Through the album and its title track, AMPERS&ONE aims to redefine what it means to be a king, emphasizing humility and the importance of the people around them.

"We want to be humble. We don't want to be indulging in this big picture of power and wealth. We'd rather be humble and work with the people around us, sharing love. That's the king's way that we decided to choose," they say.

With 10 tracks to choose from, they say there is a song for everyone on this album, and they hope people who haven’t heard their music yet will discover them through "PATHFINDER."

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