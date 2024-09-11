Another vacant building in Seattle catches fire amid demolition delays

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a vacant building in Rainier Beach, marking the latest in a series of blazes involving vacant properties in Seattle.

The building, a former rehabilitation center, was on the city’s list of 100 problematic vacant structures in need of demolition.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to the call around 5:30 a.m., deploying 75 firefighters and at least five engines to the scene. Crews faced significant challenges due to the building’s structural instability.

David Tan, executive director of Mt. Baker Housing and owner of the property, said he applied for a demolition permit in 2022, planning to transform the lot into a 228-unit affordable housing project.

"We began the process of applying for a demolition permit recognizing the building was not usable," Tan said. "We would have demolished this building earlier if the resources had been available and if we had been able to get through the permitting process quicker."

Tan shared the projected cost of demolition for his nonprofit is $2.5 million.

"It’s not just like pushing it over, it’s a very expensive process," he remarked.

Tan acknowledged challenges with the city’s permitting office, including backlogs and turnover, but refrained from placing full blame on city officials.

"In some ways, I think the city is doing everything it can," he said.

Other property owners in Seattle have voiced frustrations over the lengthy and costly process required to demolish vacant structures. Many argue that the red tape leaves their buildings vulnerable to squatters and, in some cases, devastating fires.

Just a few weeks ago, a vacant building in Capitol Hill went up in flames, forcing neighborhood evacuations. According to Seattle’s Department of Construction and Inspections, the owner had also applied for a demolition permit.

In the spring, Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins urged the City Council to expedite the demolition of derelict structures, calling the vacant buildings a danger to firefighters and a financial burden for the city. Following his request, the council granted more authority to demolish such properties.

Despite the new legislation, there have been no confirmed demolitions under the ordinance, which Mayor Bruce Harrell signed into law back in June.

