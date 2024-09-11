Crews battle vacant building fire in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood

Crews remain at the scene of a fire at a vacant building in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood Wednesday morning.

At about 5:30 a.m., crews with the Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in a vacant commercial building near South Barton Street and Renton Avenue South.

After crews arrived, firefighters reported flames through the roof of the building.

"They are in a defensive position, putting water on the fire at a safe distance away from the building," fire officials said.

The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm for additional resources.

The Seattle Fire Department asked the public to avoid the area, and officials also asked people living in the area to close their windows and doors to avoid smoke exposure.

No injuries have been reported.

It's not known how the fire started, but the cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.