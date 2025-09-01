Arlington, WA motorcyclist killed in Skagit County

A 48-year-old man is dead following a crash along State Route 20 on Sunday afternoon in an area west of Concrete near the Skagit River.

Timeline:

The driver of a Subaru Forester was stopped at a stop sign intersection at Dalles Road, when the 28-year-old driver then advanced to initiate a turn onto SR-20, the man on the motorcycle tried to stop but ultimately crashed into the side of the SUV, according to a Washington State Patrol report.

Traffic was halted as the damaged Forester blocked the eastbound lane and the motorcycle and its driver came to rest on Dalles Road.

WSP says the motorcyclist was wearing his approved helmet and the other driver was wearing her seatbelt.

The Source: Information in this story came from Washington State Patrol documents.

