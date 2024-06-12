Armed woman taken into custody after standoff at FBI Seattle building

A standoff with an armed woman inside the FBI Seattle building Wednesday afternoon has ended, authorities say.

Spring Street at 3rd Avenue in downtown Seattle was closed for more than an hour. Authorities had urged the public to avoid the area as the investigation unfolded.

Police were negotiating with an armed woman at the FBI Seattle building on June 12, 2024. (Tim Oakes)

Seattle Police Department and Homeland Security are at the scene negotiating for a peaceful resolution.

Traffic delays were reported on 3rd Avenue back to James Street. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and allow for extra travel time.

No further details have been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email fox13tips@fox.com.

