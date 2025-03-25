4 arrested, drugs and cash seized in Seattle police operation

The Brief Seattle police arrested four individuals during narcotics patrols in Belltown. Officers recovered various drugs and $1,061 in cash from the suspects. The arrests followed observations of suspicious exchanges involving suspected narcotics.



Police chased down several men and a teen boy during a drug bust in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood Monday night.

Officers say they were doing proactive narcotics patrols in the area on Mar. 24 prior to the arrests near Second Avenue and Bell Street just before 9 p.m.

West Precinct officers say the encounter started when they observed a group of men grouped together before splitting off to exchange what they describe as white, powdery substances before regrouping again.

At this point, officers decided to make arrests and engage the 17-year-old boy, 22-year-old man, 24-year-old man, and 27-year-old man. The 27-year-old had a previously outstanding felony warrant in Seattle for dangerous drugs, according to SPD.

By the numbers:

In total, police report recovering 20.6 grams of crack cocaine, 3.3 grams of fentanyl, 0.8 grams of powdered cocaine, 7.5 grams of methamphetamine, and $1,061 in cash from the suspects.

Police say the 17-year-old was apprehended after a brief foot chase. They say he discarded a breath mint tin filled with suspected drugs.

The 22-year-old and 24-year-old also attempted to flee but were arrested after brief pursuits. The 22-year-old reportedly threw a container on the ground before surrendering, and the 24-year-old slipped and fell, leading to his arrest.

The three adults were booked into the King County Jail, while the teen was taken to the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Seattle Police Department.

