Suspect in fatal Seattle stabbing arrested in Edgewood

Seattle police have arrested a woman in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man outside a bar in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood.

What we know:

According to police, it happened at 1:30 a.m. on March 10 near 1st Avenue and Lenora Street.

Officers responded to reports of an assault and found a 55-year-old man who was stabbed in the stomach. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, and later died from his injuries on March 16.

Police said it was determined the victim was at a bar in Belltown and was stabbed by an unknown person.

On Thursday, police and SWAT arrested a 28-year-old woman in connection to the deadly stabbing.

She has been booked into King County Jail for murder.

This case remains under investigation.

