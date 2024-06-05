Seattle-area asylum seekers urge Biden to keep borders open

President Biden’s new executive action on immigration is now in effect, causing significant concern among local communities and advocates.

The lack of funding and resources has left hundreds of asylum seekers camped out in Kent, pleading for housing.

"This is a symptom of a root cause of an immigration system that has not been updated," said Melissa Rubio, political director of OneAmerica, a nonprofit organization advocating for immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers in Washington. "What we’re saying today is that we need to address that root cause."

Nonprofits like OneAmerica and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project will receive $25 million to help with migrant issues, but advocates argue that this amount is insufficient.

"Instead of shutting down the border, we should ensure asylum claims are heard in a timely fashion," Rubio said.

On Tuesday, Biden announced the border will shut down after 2,500 people have entered the U.S. Advocates and immigrants criticize this executive action, saying it is out of touch and violates international law.

"Asylum is a process that works," said Malou Chavez, executive director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.

The new action comes as the latest immigration cases are filed. Washington State alone has seen nearly 20,000 cases in the 2023 fiscal year, and more than 18,400 since October, the beginning of the 2024 fiscal year.

Mireya Damian, a mother of three from Michoacan, Mexico, arrived in Auburn 10 months ago. She fled from violence and cartel retaliation, which included extortion payments.

"They charged my husband 1,000 pesos, roughly $58 dollars a week," said Damian. "We had no cash left for our family."

Damian faced a tough decision, and left her eldest daughter behind in Mexico.

"I was afraid to bring her, risking her being turned away because she’s an adult," Damian explained. Now, she fears even more for her daughter’s future with the potential border shutdown. "If they close the borders, my daughter won’t have the opportunity for a better life."

The new policy raises significant questions about the future of asylum seekers and the possibility of an increase in unaccompanied minors making the journey alone.

Currently, more than 800 people are detained at the Tacoma Detention Center, highlighting the ongoing challenges and uncertainties facing immigrant families.

Reactions from local leaders

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal issued the following statement:

"I have worked as an organizer on immigrants’ rights for decades, and we have seen time and time again that an enforcement-only approach simply does not work. There’s one critically important aspect that is being overlooked here: Seeking asylum is legal under this country’s immigration laws and international treaty obligations. The only thing that will ‘fix’ the border is to modernize a desperately outdated immigration system that has reduced legal pathways and resources to process immigrants across all communities."

OneAmerica Executive Director Roxana Norouzi echoed this sentiment:

"Seeking asylum is a human right protected by our country and the international community. Many of us, including my own family, and the many migrants arriving in Washington state, are only here because of the fundamental right to seek safety and asylum. This executive order erodes this basic right. Our immigrant base is clear: we expect the President, the Washington state congressional delegation, who represent a sanctuary state, to do better and think about what decisions like this communicate to immigrant voters. Our members are disappointed in the recent border vote in the senate. We call on Senators Murray and Cantwell to reject the dangerous dog whistles of opportunistic politicians who want to stoke fear and chaos, and instead uplift and reaffirm the legal right to seek asylum and safety and demonstrate that immigrants are a strength to our country. This is the promise of our nation that we must live up to."

King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda said:

"I’m thankful to OneAmerica and the national community who is calling out the harm and horrors of this Biden Executive Order. I am thankful for the local community who is saying no to sweeps of unhoused immigrants, and yes to creative housing solutions. I am thankful to the King County colleagues, State and Local leaders who’ve advanced resources —but we know that much more is needed. What we don’t need are walls. What we don’t need are sweeps. What we don’t need is finger pointing or scapegoating. What we need is true policy solutions that serve asylum seekers: shelter, legal support, services. Immigrants make our community stronger and our economy more vibrant. We will not let our immigrant community be treated like a political football, or undo decades of immigration law. Not in this Washington or in Washington DC."

MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

Biden issues executive order on border security

Neighbors call to 'move' asylum seekers out of Seattle park, into shelter

Poll finds fewer Americans see benefits from immigration

Court action on Texas’ migrant arrest law leads to confusion at the US-Mexico border

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.