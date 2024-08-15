Auburn police to install 20 license plate readers to help solve crime

The Auburn Police Department has announced plans to install 20 license plate recognition (LPR) cameras to aid in solving and reducing crime.

The cameras, created by public safety technology company Flock Safety, are said to help neighborhoods, communities and law enforcement work together to enhance public safety.

The Flock Safety LPR cameras send real-time alerts to law enforcement when a stolen vehicle or a vehicle connected to a known suspect is detected from state or national crime databases. The system also assists in locating vehicles linked to missing persons through AMBER or Silver Alerts.

According to the Auburn Police Department, the Flock system supports crime investigations by providing objective evidence needed to close cases. The International Association of Chiefs of Police reports that 7 out of 10 crimes involve the use of a vehicle, highlighting the importance of these cameras in law enforcement efforts.

Unlike traditional surveillance, Flock Safety LPR cameras capture only vehicle details — like license plates and characteristics — while avoiding personal information such as faces. Data from these cameras is only accessible through justified searches and is never sold or shared with third parties. The cameras are intended to address property and violent crime rather than minor traffic infractions.

"Flock safety cameras have become an invaluable tool in helping keep the community safe," said Auburn Police Chief Mark Caillier. "In the short time they’ve been deployed in Auburn, they have been used to recover stolen vehicles and arrest suspects in two homicide cases."

Flock Safety cameras are already in use across more than 5,000 communities nationwide. The company reports that its technology assists in solving 10% of reported crimes in the U.S., with some communities seeing crime reductions of up to 70%.

Garrett Langley, CEO of Flock Safety, emphasized the importance of community partnerships in enhancing public safety. "We’re proud to partner with the Auburn Police Department to help them in the pursuit of public safety," Langley said.

The Auburn Police Department is optimistic that the addition of these LPR cameras will bolster ongoing efforts to reduce crime in the city.

