Seattle City Council approves expanding license plate-reading tech for police

License plate readers could soon be a new tool for Seattle Police when addressing crime.

The Seattle City Council approved new legislation to expand "automated license plate reader" technology to the police department’s entire fleet.

But this week’s vote comes with public concerns about privacy and data access.

While the number of car thefts is rising across the region and in Seattle, the suspects are only getting younger. In May, five kids as young as 12 years old were arrested after Seattle Police chased them down in a stolen car.

"Stolen cars are not just for joyrides and being dumped, but rather, they’re used to carry out crime and often violent crime with guns," said council member Bob Kettle.

Those teens are accused of stealing several cars in a week-long crime spree. Authorities say one case included armed robbery.

With suspects of all ages stealing vehicles, city leaders say a solution to theft is a priority.

"We need to work smarter, nimbler, especially given the massive loss of sworn officers, which has impacted not just patrol, but also detectives and specialty units and their investigations," said Kettle.

The City Council just passed legislation expanding "automated license plate reader" technology to the Seattle Police Department’s entire fleet.

Officials say the technology will be used to address many situations, including crimes in progress, stolen vehicles, criminal investigations, and missing persons cases.

But members of the public are voicing concerns about the license plate readers, where the data will be stored, and who will have access to the information, further saying they fear the license plate readers could be used to target marginalized communities.

"The ordinance, as proposed, poses serious threats to people’s privacy and civil liberties, and stands to harm immigrants, BIPOC communities, and people seeking reproductive and gender-affirming care," testified community member T. Salmon.

To address the privacy concerns, Kettle — who sponsored the bill — said "the council passed a number of amendments and will coordinate closely with our city’s accountability partners to help with those issues."

"Our goal is to create a safe Seattle for all of us," said Kettle, "including the most vulnerable."

This bill will now go to Mayor Bruce Harrell's desk for signature.

If signed, the bill will go into effect 30 days later, and will officially start once terms are finalized with the technology provider.

