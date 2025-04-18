The Brief A former wrestling coach at an Auburn middle school was arrested for allegedly having sexually explicit conversations with a student. Daniel Ralph Lee, 64, is facing multiple felony charges and had his bail set at $150,000.



A former wrestling coach at an Auburn middle school is facing multiple charges, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student.

Daniel Ralph Lee, 64, the former head wrestling coach at Olympic Middle School, had been communicating with the student through text after meeting her at an event.

According to court documents, Lee was described as being on the "touchy side," giving the victim hugs and a kiss on the forehead.

Through text, Lee allegedly asked the teen if she would kiss him and repeatedly requested sexually-explicit photos.

The student told a teacher at the middle school about the text conversations between her and Lee on April 3. The teacher then relayed it to the principal, who called 911 to report the incident.

Detectives got a search warrant and say they found inappropriate messages and photos between the teen and Lee on the teen's phone.

When interviewed, detectives say Lee admitted to viewing and possessing the photos, stating he "liked the attention."

Lee was arrested on Tuesday, and is charged with two counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and first-degree viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Lee's bail has been set at $150,000 bail.

Featured article

In response to Lee's arrest, families at Olympic Middle School were sent the following statement from Principal Steven Lewis:

"We want to make sure the community is informed about incidents that impact our schools.

"The Auburn School District has been made aware that a former wrestling coach has been arrested for crimes against a juvenile. Student safety is our top priority and we have been fully cooperating with the Auburn Police Department during this investigation. The person was only employed as a coach and is no longer an employee.

"This is an ongoing police investigation so we are not able to release additional information at this time. If you have information that would be helpful to the Auburn Police Department’s investigation, please call the APD tip line at 253-288-7403.

"We know this is concerning and student safety is our number one concern. We have counselors and trusted adults here to support your student. If you have any questions, please contact me."

The Source: Information in this story is from charging documents from King County Superior Court, Olympic Middle School and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Missing WA grandmother's remains found buried under shed

These 2 WA trails rank among best in US, new study finds

Reddit: Seattle crosswalk hacked with voice message mocking Jeff Bezos

37 earthquakes recorded in Okanogan County, WA, over the past week

Auburn, WA business employee, co-owner speak out after building burns during police search

Comedian Jeff Dunham previews his upcoming Tacoma Dome show

Seattle woman arrested for pit bull attacks: ‘Let him do his thing’

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.