The Brief A Bellevue father is searching for answers after his teen daughter's death, as police are no closer to solving her case months later. Liz Hamel, 18, was found unconscious near a dorm on the UC Santa Barbara campus on Valentine's Day, and died days later.



A Bellevue father is searching for answers after his teen daughter's death in California, with police no closer to solving her case months later.

The backstory:

Liz Hamel, 18, was found unconscious near a dorm on the UC Santa Barbara campus on Valentine's Day (February 14). She died days later.

Hamel's father, Alain, took part in a press conference on Wednesday, begging for help from students that may know what happened that night.

"I shouldn’t be standing here, I should be at home grieving my daughter, entrusting the institutions responsible to this investigation, but the academic quarter is coming to an end, people are leaving, people’s memories fade," said Alain Hamel.

Hamel, along with an attorney and investigator, showed an image of a young man that was with Liz on the night of there death.

A short time after they left a restaurant, Liz was allegedly found unconscious, as if she fell from a balcony on the other side of campus where she lives.

Police are still investigating, but the Bellevue teen's family and law enforcement are now split on how the investigation is unfolding.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 11 Los Angeles, Claytor Investigations and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Underwater volcano poised to erupt off OR coast, Seattle scientists say

Teen in custody for stabbing mother's boyfriend, Pierce County deputies say

Rumors claim Seattle ports are 'dead'. Here’s the truth

Idaho judge slams Bryan Kohberger's ‘hollow’ attempt to dodge death penalty

Houdini Fly Hunt launched in WA, OR. Here's what to do if you spot one

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.