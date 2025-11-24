Bellingham, WA police seek public's help in 16-year-old cold case murder

The Brief The Bellingham Police Department is seeking the public's help in a 16-year-old murder case. Bryan L. Marriott was found shot to death next to his car on Nov. 20, 2009, in Bellingham. Witnesses reported hearing an argument and seeing a dark-colored car leaving the scene.



The Bellingham Police Department (BPD) is bringing a murder case back into the spotlight 16 years after it went cold and is asking for the public’s help.

(Bellingham Police Department)

The BPD posted the 2009 unsolved murder case of Bryan L. Marriott on social media Monday morning, noting that this month marks 16 years since his death. Detectives are still looking for any information that may lead to an arrest in the case.

The backstory:

On Nov. 20, 2009, at around 11:11 p.m., 43-year-old Marriott was found shot to death next to his car on East Ivy at North Garden Street in Bellingham.

Witnesses reported hearing an argument just before the shooting and seeing a dark-colored passenger car leaving the area.

What they're saying:

"For the past 16 years, this case has remained open with little to no new information," wrote the BPD on social media. "Detectives investigating the case hope someone seeing this post or watching the video will remember some details which will aid in solving the crime. Or, after all these years, the person involved may feel more willing to come forward and help provide answers and closure for Mr. Marriott’s family."

Link to video: City of Bellingham Cold Cases

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD using the following methods:

Email: wee.cob.org/tips

Phone: 260-778-8611

Detective Kelsh: 360-778-8690

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Bellingham Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Thanksgiving holiday travel underway at SEA Airport, could be record-setting travel season nationwide

WA dirt biker falls down cliff during photograph, airlifted to Tacoma hospital

Person killed after falling onto barge in Duwamish River in Seattle

Pierce County, WA mom credits heart monitor for helping save her life from rare condition

Who is Katie Wilson? A look at Seattle's next mayor

‘Speechless’: Tacoma, WA aid group braces for SNAP surge as requirements tighten

How to watch Seattle Mariners games in 2026 after ROOT sports shuts down

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.