Billy Joel to perform at Seattle's T-Mobile Park in May 2024

article

We're all in the mood for a melody! Billy Joel is coming back to T-Mobile Park for a one-night performance on May 24.

For the first time in eight years, the Piano Man will be back in Seattle to perform his most popular songs from over the decades. His one-night-only show will be Friday, May 24.

Joel is one of the most popular and iconic solo artists in the world, selling over 160 million records in his career. That makes him the sixth-best-selling artist and fourth-best-selling solo artist in history.

He is most well-known for his songs ‘Piano Man,’ ‘Uptown Girl,’ ‘We Didn't Start the Fire,’ ‘Tell Her About It,’ ‘The Longest Time’ and so many more. ‘Piano Man’ in 2016 was even selected for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. on the LiveNation website.