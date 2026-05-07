Body found in South Seattle homeless encampment

The Brief Seattle Police are investigating after a man's body was discovered inside a tent at a South Seattle homeless encampment on Thursday morning. The King County Medical Examiner's Office has taken custody of the body to determine the cause and manner of death, which remains unknown. Authorities briefly closed the area near Cheasty Blvd S and S Winthrop St and are asking anyone with information to contact the department's non-emergency line.



Police are investigating after a body was found at a homeless encampment in South Seattle on Thursday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called before 9:00 a.m. to reports of a body found in a tent near Cheasty Blvd S and S Winthrop St. Police arrived and confirmed there was a dead man in the tent.

Authorities closed the area while they investigated, and the body was taken by the King County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

It is still not yet known what led up to the man's death.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Seattle police non-emergency line at (206) 625-5011.

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