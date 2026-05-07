Body found in South Seattle homeless encampment
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a body was found at a homeless encampment in South Seattle on Thursday morning.
According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called before 9:00 a.m. to reports of a body found in a tent near Cheasty Blvd S and S Winthrop St. Police arrived and confirmed there was a dead man in the tent.
Authorities closed the area while they investigated, and the body was taken by the King County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause and manner of death.
It is still not yet known what led up to the man's death.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Seattle police non-emergency line at (206) 625-5011.
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The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.