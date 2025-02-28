Seattle police investigate body found in water near Gas Works Park

The Brief An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Union near Gas Works Park. The SFD initially responded to a water rescue. After the person was declared dead, the investigation was handed over to the SPD.



Police are investigating after a person was found dead in the water near Gas Works Park on Friday morning.

Timeline:

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) first reported the incident at 8 a.m. on social media, saying crews were responding to a water rescue near Gas Works Park Marina on North Northlake Way.

At 8:09 a.m., the Seattle Police Department’s Harbor Patrol arrived, recovered the person from the water and brought them to SFD crews on shore.

The SFD later confirmed the person was deceased, and the investigation was handed over to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area near the intersection of North Northlake Way and Meridian Avenue North while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story came from multiple social media posts by the Seattle Fire Department.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson details $4 billion in spending cuts to address WA deficit

Parents petition to remove WA substitute principal after past admissions of drug use

‘Oops I did a crime’: WA high school teacher charged with child porn

First WA measles case of 2025 confirmed in King County infant

3.2 magnitude earthquake rocks east King County, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.