Body of teen recovered from Beckler River in Snohomish County

The Brief A 15-year-old boy, reportedly under the influence, wandered away from his camping group near Beckler River around 3 a.m. before going missing. Search and rescue teams recovered his body from the river later that morning; the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.



Rescue crews recovered the body of a 15-year-old boy from the Beckler River in Snohomish County over the weekend.

What we know:

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, the teen wandered away from his group around 3 a.m. Saturday while camping above the snowline. Reports indicate he was under the influence at the time.

A search effort involving ground, water, and air crews began shortly after. By 11:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue unit, along with the swiftwater rescue team, located and recovered his body from the river.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will confirm the teen’s identity and determine the official cause and manner of death.

The Source: Inofromation used in this story was from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

