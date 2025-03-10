Body of teen recovered from Beckler River in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Rescue crews recovered the body of a 15-year-old boy from the Beckler River in Snohomish County over the weekend.
What we know:
According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, the teen wandered away from his group around 3 a.m. Saturday while camping above the snowline. Reports indicate he was under the influence at the time.
A search effort involving ground, water, and air crews began shortly after. By 11:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue unit, along with the swiftwater rescue team, located and recovered his body from the river.
The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will confirm the teen’s identity and determine the official cause and manner of death.
The Source: Inofromation used in this story was from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.
