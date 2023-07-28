Bothell Police investigate 3 smash-and-grab burglaries, 4 suspects at-large

Police in Bothell are searching for four burglary suspects after they used a pickup truck to ram into at least three businesses early Friday morning.

According to the Bothell Police Department (BPD), the first of the three burglaries was reported at around 2:45 a.m. at a Chevron near the corner of NE 195th St. and N Creek Pkwy. The suspects stole a cashier till and vault.

The suspects also used their pickup truck to slam into a nearby Subway, but they did not steal anything from this location.

Both businesses were closed when the incident happened.

BPD officers are working with the managers of each business to obtain surveillance video of the burglaries.

RELATED: Robbery suspects hit multiple Eastside 7-Eleven stores

At around 3:48 a.m., a third location, another Chevron on Bothell Way NE, was also hit. Authorities say the suspects stole an ATM and left the business damaged.

Authorities believe four men were involved in this smash-and-grab burglaries. All of them were wearing masks.

The BPD says the suspects used a bright red Dodge Ram 3500, and they believe it was likely stolen, because it had no plates, and the rear window was smashed out.

No arrests have been made.

Featured article

This is a developing story, check back for updates.